CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

Top Huron sports news

Huron Today
Huron Today
 6 days ago

(HURON, SD) Huron sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Huron sports. For more stories from the Huron area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular

HURON -- The Mitchell High School girls golf tennis team won the Huron triangular Saturday over Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. The Kernels defeated Aberdeen Central 7-2, beat Brandon Valley 7-2 and shut out the host Huron 9-0. Mitchell (10-2) went 4-2 in singles play against Aberdeen Central, losing No.... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Huron / plainsman.com

Andy's Road Race 2021

Andy's Road Race 2021

Above: Members of the Huron boys’ cross country team lead the pack at the start of the 39th Andy’s Road Race, which was held Saturday at Memorial Park in conjunction with the Harvey Gleich Memorial 5K Walk. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Huron / plainsman.com

Tigers slip past Brandon Valley in tennis

Tigers slip past Brandon Valley in tennis

HURON — Huron escaped with a 5-4 win against Brandon Valley to close out a quadrangular event on Saturday at Huron Courts. In the other matches, Aberdeen Central and Mitchell got past the Tigers with scores of 9-0. “We had some tough matches today, but played well,” Huron coach Rachel... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pierre / plainsman.com

Huron cheer/dance teams sixth in Pierre

Huron cheer/dance teams sixth in Pierre

PIERRE — The Huron cheer and dance teams finished sixth in the Pierre Spirit Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers had a score of 171 in the cheer competition to finish just outside the top five. Watertown won the cheer title with a 208, while Mitchell was just a point back... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huron, SD
Sports
City
Huron, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Sd
Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
17
Followers
199
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy