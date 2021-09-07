Top Huron sports news

(HURON, SD) Huron sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular HURON -- The Mitchell High School girls golf tennis team won the Huron triangular Saturday over Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. The Kernels defeated Aberdeen Central 7-2, beat Brandon Valley 7-2 and shut out the host Huron 9-0. Mitchell (10-2) went 4-2 in singles play against Aberdeen Central, losing No.... Read more

Andy's Road Race 2021 Above: Members of the Huron boys’ cross country team lead the pack at the start of the 39th Andy’s Road Race, which was held Saturday at Memorial Park in conjunction with the Harvey Gleich Memorial 5K Walk. Read more

Tigers slip past Brandon Valley in tennis HURON — Huron escaped with a 5-4 win against Brandon Valley to close out a quadrangular event on Saturday at Huron Courts. In the other matches, Aberdeen Central and Mitchell got past the Tigers with scores of 9-0. “We had some tough matches today, but played well,” Huron coach Rachel... Read more

