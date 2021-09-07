Top Huron sports news
Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular
HURON -- The Mitchell High School girls golf tennis team won the Huron triangular Saturday over Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. The Kernels defeated Aberdeen Central 7-2, beat Brandon Valley 7-2 and shut out the host Huron 9-0. Mitchell (10-2) went 4-2 in singles play against Aberdeen Central, losing No.... Read more
Andy's Road Race 2021
Above: Members of the Huron boys’ cross country team lead the pack at the start of the 39th Andy’s Road Race, which was held Saturday at Memorial Park in conjunction with the Harvey Gleich Memorial 5K Walk. Read more
Tigers slip past Brandon Valley in tennis
HURON — Huron escaped with a 5-4 win against Brandon Valley to close out a quadrangular event on Saturday at Huron Courts. In the other matches, Aberdeen Central and Mitchell got past the Tigers with scores of 9-0. “We had some tough matches today, but played well,” Huron coach Rachel... Read more
Huron cheer/dance teams sixth in Pierre
PIERRE — The Huron cheer and dance teams finished sixth in the Pierre Spirit Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers had a score of 171 in the cheer competition to finish just outside the top five. Watertown won the cheer title with a 208, while Mitchell was just a point back... Read more
