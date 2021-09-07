CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Burley sports lineup: What’s trending

Burley Daily
Burley Daily
 6 days ago

(BURLEY, ID) Burley sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Burley sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wendell / kmvt.com

Wendell earns first win since 2019

Wendell earns first win since 2019

Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic. CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Sports. Century handles Burley on the pitch. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Century girls soccer team didn’t have too much... Read more

Burley / kmvt.com

Wildcats throttle Vikings

Wildcats throttle Vikings

Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic. CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Sports. Century handles Burley on the pitch. Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT. The Century girls soccer team... Read more

Burley / kmvt.com

Century handles Burley on the pitch

Century handles Burley on the pitch

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Century girls soccer team didn’t have too much trouble with Burley Saturday, winning 6-0. Burley’s next match will be Wednesday at home against Mountain Home in a Great Basin Conference matchup. Read more

Filer / kmvt.com

Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic

Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic

The Century girls soccer team didn’t have too much trouble with Burley Saturday, winning 6-0. Filer gets its first win of the season in the 70-0 affair. The Trojans shut out Marsing, earning their first victory since the 2019 season. Sports. Gooding doubles up Canyon Ridge. Updated: Sep. 4, 2021... Read more

Burley Daily

Burley Daily

Burley, ID
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

