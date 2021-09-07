Burley sports lineup: What’s trending

(BURLEY, ID) Burley sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Burley sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Wendell earns first win since 2019 Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic. CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Sports. Century handles Burley on the pitch. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Century girls soccer team didn’t have too much... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Wildcats throttle Vikings Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic. CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Sports. Century handles Burley on the pitch. Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT. The Century girls soccer team... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Century handles Burley on the pitch BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Century girls soccer team didn’t have too much trouble with Burley Saturday, winning 6-0. Burley’s next match will be Wednesday at home against Mountain Home in a Great Basin Conference matchup. Read more

LATEST NEWS