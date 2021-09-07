Sports wrap: Weatherford

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Weatherford area.

Bulldogs Fall After Defensive Battle with Central Missouri WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer fought hard for 90 minutes, but could not find a way through and eventually fall to the Central Missouri Jennies 1-0. A defensive battle through and through, the back line for both teams remained unbroken until the 87th minute when Caroline Cole found the ball at her feet after a low cross from Katelyn Poertner bounced off a couple of SWOSU defenders who were unable to clear it. Cole pounced on the opportunity and scored to give the Jennies the lead for good. Read more

Weatherford wins, stops losing streak at Cache CACHE — Weatherford stopped a 2-game losing streak Thursday, winning a district match at Cache, 7-1. The Lady Eagles didn’t trail in the game and pitcher Marley Teasley gave up just 1 run and struck out six. Weatherford scored the first runs of the game in the top of the... Read more

Weatherford loses tough match at Chickasha The Weatherford Lady Eagles fell to Chickasha in three tough sets Thursday at Chickasha. Weatherford opened the match strong in a back-and-forth first set. Chickasha gained a slight edge winning 25-23. In the second set Weatherford struggled losing the set 25-17. Weatherford came back strong in the third set, but... Read more

