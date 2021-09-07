Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Slippery Rock

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Slippery Rock area.

Rock men take second at Marty Uher Invitational CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's cross country team took second by just one point at the Marty Uher Invitational hosted by California University (Pa.) Saturday at Roadman Park. The Rock put five runners in the top 12 to score 33 points, narrowly falling to Indiana (Pa.) by... Read more

Women's XC posts perfect score at Cal U CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University women's cross country team posted a perfect score to run away with the team title at the Marty Uher Invitational hosted by California University (Pa.) Saturday at Roadman Park. The Rock swept the top five places in the race to post a perfect... Read more

Highlights: Slippery Rock defense slows Sharpsville in win over Blue Devils The loss moves the Blue Devils to 1-1 on the season and are set to host Greenville next Friday Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more

