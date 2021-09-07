Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Pierre

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pierre Competitive Cheer & Dance Places Well At Home PIERRE – Governor Competitive Cheer/Dance had good results Saturday in their home event, the Pierre Invitational at the Riggs High Gym. The cheer team was fifth of 12 teams with a score of 183.5. The dance team was third of 10 teams, scoring 237.25. Pierre was second in pom with... Read more

Pierre Girls Tennis 1-2 In Labor Day Weekend Duals Pierre Governor Girls Tennis went 1-2 in duals on September 3 & 4. At Hitchcock Park in Mitchell on Friday, the Governors lost 9-0 to Mitchell and 6-3 at Yankton. Saturday in Mitchell, the Governors defeated the Bulldogs 9-0. On Tuesday, Pierre will host a quadrangular at Griffin Park, meeting Aberdeen Roncalli at 9:00 AM, Rapid City Central at 1:00 PM. and Rapid City Christian at around 5:00 PM. Read more

Governor Volleyball Dominates Aberdeen Central PIERRE – Normally, Pierre Governor Volleyball faces nothing but frustration against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. Saturday, the team from Aberdeen faced that frustration at just about every turn. The Governors, who had lost four matches in a row and 26 of the last 28 against the Golden Eagles, dating... Read more

