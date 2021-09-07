Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Magnolia area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Counties report rise in confirmed cases COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,069+14. Month ago: 2,618. Year ago: 312. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 178+1. Month ago: 90. Year ago: 22. Total... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Local nurse honored for work in public health Angela Roberson knew something was up when she walked into the Council Chamber in City Hall on Aug. 19. Roberson, a registered nurse at Medical Center of South Arkansas, had been invited to speak to the El Dorado City Council about the volunteer work she is doing to help raise awareness and educate the community about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the vaccine. Read more

TOP VIEWED

6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: 170 active cases in Columbia County, almost double month ago COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,078+9. Month ago: 2,635. Year ago: 315. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 170-8. Month ago: 93. Year ago: 25. Total... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE