CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, AR

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Magnolia

Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Magnolia area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Magnolia / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Counties report rise in confirmed cases

6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Counties report rise in confirmed cases

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,069+14. Month ago: 2,618. Year ago: 312. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 178+1. Month ago: 90. Year ago: 22. Total... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
El Dorado / eldoradonews.com

Local nurse honored for work in public health

Local nurse honored for work in public health

Angela Roberson knew something was up when she walked into the Council Chamber in City Hall on Aug. 19. Roberson, a registered nurse at Medical Center of South Arkansas, had been invited to speak to the El Dorado City Council about the volunteer work she is doing to help raise awareness and educate the community about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the vaccine. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Columbia County / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: 170 active cases in Columbia County, almost double month ago

6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: 170 active cases in Columbia County, almost double month ago

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,078+9. Month ago: 2,635. Year ago: 315. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 170-8. Month ago: 93. Year ago: 25. Total... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Magnolia / magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. COVID-19 local report: New cases coming in, but active case numbers down in area

6 p.m. COVID-19 local report: New cases coming in, but active case numbers down in area

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,089+11. Month ago: 2,635. Year ago: 315. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 163-7. Month ago: 93. Year ago: 25. Total... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnolia, AR
Lifestyle
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia Dispatch

Magnolia, AR
69
Followers
211
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy