Trending local sports in Juneau

Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between canceled games and upsets, week four of the Alaska prep football season was a wild one. Highlights from this week's game can be viewed above, and scores are listed below. Week 4. Juneau 39, East 28. South 46, West 34. Valdez 66, Eielson 24. Colony...

Juneau Huskies Ground High Flying East Thunderbirds Juneau's Sam Sika (13), Hunter Derr (44), Payton Grant (9) and Jack Gregson (34) stop East running back Amosa Sou (7) during the Huskies 39-28 win over the Thunderbirds on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's high school football team grounded top-ranked East Anchorage...

Thunderbirds Bringing Large Pigskin Contingent to Crimson Bears Gridiron The East Anchorage Thunderbirds will play at the Juneau Huskies Adair Kennedy Field at 3 p.m. Saturday. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The undefeated East Anchorage Thunderbirds will be the biggest test for the Juneau Huskies football team this season as the two Cook Inlet Conference powerhouses square off at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Adair Kennedy Field.

