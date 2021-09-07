CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau News Alert

Trending local sports in Juneau

Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 6 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Juneau sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Juneau / alaskasnewssource.com

Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football

Juneau, South earn big victories in prep football

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between canceled games and upsets, week four of the Alaska prep football season was a wild one. Highlights from this week’s game can be viewed above, and scores are listed below. Week 4. Juneau 39, East 28. South 46, West 34. Valdez 66, Eielson 24. Colony... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Juneau / kinyradio.com

Juneau Huskies Ground High Flying East Thunderbirds

Juneau Huskies Ground High Flying East Thunderbirds

Juneau's Sam Sika (13), Hunter Derr (44), Payton Grant (9) and Jack Gregson (34) stop East running back Amosa Sou (7) during the Huskies 39-28 win over the Thunderbirds on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau’s high school football team grounded top-ranked East Anchorage... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Juneau / kinyradio.com

Thunderbirds Bringing Large Pigskin Contingent to Crimson Bears Gridiron

Thunderbirds Bringing Large Pigskin Contingent to Crimson Bears Gridiron

The East Anchorage Thunderbirds will play at the Juneau Huskies Adair Kennedy Field at 3 p.m. Saturday. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The undefeated East Anchorage Thunderbirds will be the biggest test for the Juneau Huskies football team this season as the two Cook Inlet Conference powerhouses square off at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Adair Kennedy Field. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Juneau / kinyradio.com

Crimson Bears Return to Southeast Swim Action

Crimson Bears Return to Southeast Swim Action

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé swim and dive team returns to Southeast swim competition and travel this weekend when the Crimson Bears swim at Ketchikan. JDHS coach Seth Cayce was excited to return to travel after the pandemic last year restricted that. “I feel like... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
35
Followers
212
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy