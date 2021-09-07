Top Bolivar sports news
Roberts leads UTPB to season-opening win
BOLIVAR, Mo. – Clayton Roberts accounted for three total TDs to lead UT-Permian Basin to a 24-16 victory over Southwest Baptist in Saturday’s season opener at Plaster Stadium. Roberts completed 18 of 29 passes for 244 yards and two TD passes to lead the Falcons (1-0) to their seventh straight... Read more
MSSU's men cross country sweeps opening meet at SBU
BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s cross country highlighted the Lions’ opening meet at Southwest Baptist on Saturday. The Lion men took the team title, and Ryan Riddle claimed the individual title. A Webb City product, Riddle won the individual title in a time of 19:53. JP Rutledge from... Read more
Kershaw leads Panthers with 12th place finish at Richard Clark Invitational
BOLIVAR, Mo.— Drury sophomore cross country runner William Kershaw led Panthers and finished in 12th place on Saturday at the season-opening Richard Clark Invitational hosted by Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri. Kershaw, a native of Nixa, posted a four-mile time of 20:44.93 in a field of 81 runners. Ozark native... Read more
Kickapoo’s Brown, El Dorado Springs’ Ackley claim titles at SWCCCA meet
BOLIVAR — The area’s largest cross country event is typically the first chance runners have to show how far they have progressed since last fall, as they look to begin a new season with a personal-record time and see how they compare to runners from schools of all sizes. This... Read more
