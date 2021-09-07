Top Bolivar sports news

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Roberts leads UTPB to season-opening win BOLIVAR, Mo. – Clayton Roberts accounted for three total TDs to lead UT-Permian Basin to a 24-16 victory over Southwest Baptist in Saturday’s season opener at Plaster Stadium. Roberts completed 18 of 29 passes for 244 yards and two TD passes to lead the Falcons (1-0) to their seventh straight... Read more

MSSU's men cross country sweeps opening meet at SBU BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s cross country highlighted the Lions’ opening meet at Southwest Baptist on Saturday. The Lion men took the team title, and Ryan Riddle claimed the individual title. A Webb City product, Riddle won the individual title in a time of 19:53. JP Rutledge from... Read more

Kershaw leads Panthers with 12th place finish at Richard Clark Invitational BOLIVAR, Mo.— Drury sophomore cross country runner William Kershaw led Panthers and finished in 12th place on Saturday at the season-opening Richard Clark Invitational hosted by Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri. Kershaw, a native of Nixa, posted a four-mile time of 20:44.93 in a field of 81 runners. Ozark native... Read more

