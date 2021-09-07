CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell sports lineup: What’s trending

Mitchell Today
Mitchell Today
 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mitchell / goldeneaglesports.com

Dakota Wesleyan Scores Early Second Half Goal to Knock off Minnesota Crookston on Saturday

Dakota Wesleyan Scores Early Second Half Goal to Knock off Minnesota Crookston on Saturday

Mitchell, S.D. – It was the regular season opener for the Minnesota Crookston soccer team, who travelled to Mitchell, S.D., for a match with the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers. The Tigers would score in the opening 90 seconds of the second half and that is all they would need, as DWU was able to hold off a furious Golden Eagle rally late, to win, 1-0. Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-1-0 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 2-1-0 through three games on the season. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular

HURON -- The Mitchell High School girls golf tennis team won the Huron triangular Saturday over Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. The Kernels defeated Aberdeen Central 7-2, beat Brandon Valley 7-2 and shut out the host Huron 9-0. Mitchell (10-2) went 4-2 in singles play against Aberdeen Central, losing No.... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell softball drops two in Rapid City

Mitchell softball drops two in Rapid City

RAPID CITY -- The Mitchell Kernels softball team lost two games Saturday against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. Rapid City Stevens played Mitchell in Game 1 winning 16-1 while Rapid City Central faced Mitchell in Game 2 and won 7-4. In Game 1, Rapid CIty scored six runs... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell girls tennis beats Sioux Falls Roosevelt at home

Mitchell girls tennis beats Sioux Falls Roosevelt at home

The Mitchell High School girls tennis team picked up a win Monday against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 9-0 at Hitchcock Park. The Kernels won all nine duals, sweeping through Roosevelt in singles 6-0 and doubles 3-0. Atlanta Stahle topped Roosevelt’s Kaylee Updegraff 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Olivia Huber... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell Sports#Sd
Mitchell Today

Mitchell Today

Mitchell, SD
33
Followers
226
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy