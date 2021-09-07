Mitchell sports lineup: What’s trending

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Dakota Wesleyan Scores Early Second Half Goal to Knock off Minnesota Crookston on Saturday Mitchell, S.D. – It was the regular season opener for the Minnesota Crookston soccer team, who travelled to Mitchell, S.D., for a match with the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers. The Tigers would score in the opening 90 seconds of the second half and that is all they would need, as DWU was able to hold off a furious Golden Eagle rally late, to win, 1-0. Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-1-0 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 2-1-0 through three games on the season. Read more

Mitchell High School powers past Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in tennis triangular HURON -- The Mitchell High School girls golf tennis team won the Huron triangular Saturday over Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley. The Kernels defeated Aberdeen Central 7-2, beat Brandon Valley 7-2 and shut out the host Huron 9-0. Mitchell (10-2) went 4-2 in singles play against Aberdeen Central, losing No.... Read more

Mitchell softball drops two in Rapid City RAPID CITY -- The Mitchell Kernels softball team lost two games Saturday against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. Rapid City Stevens played Mitchell in Game 1 winning 16-1 while Rapid City Central faced Mitchell in Game 2 and won 7-4. In Game 1, Rapid CIty scored six runs... Read more

