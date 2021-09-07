Trending sports headlines in Jackson

(JACKSON, WY) Jackson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

SNAPPED: Clear skis and cool air makes for good flying conditions TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This morning made for great conditions for paragliding and members of the flying community took advantage, flying off of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Local photographer, Keegan Rice, captured photos of Caite Zeliff and Gage Kazickas flying. Lindsay Vallen is a Community News Reporter covering a little... Read more

Broncs beat back Bears in defensive struggle The Broncs did a lot of things right, but enough things went wrong that the home team had to feel releived about escaping a defensive battle with a plucky Bear Lake team, 20-8. Perhaps the Bears were channeling a a little bit of the 2019 meeting when Bear Lake shocked the Broncs with a 13-7 upset at the Willie Mac. Read more

39th Annual LoToJa Classic set for Sept. 11 Cyclists ready to pedal in America’s longest, one-day sanctioned bicycle race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyoming. More than 1,500 cyclists will race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson Hole in the 39th annual LoToJa Classic on Sept. 11. USA Cycling licensed racers will ride 203 miles/327 kilometers to Jackson Hole... Read more

