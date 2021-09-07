Trending sports headlines in Jackson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(JACKSON, WY) Jackson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Jackson sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Teton Village / buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Clear skis and cool air makes for good flying conditions

SNAPPED: Clear skis and cool air makes for good flying conditions

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This morning made for great conditions for paragliding and members of the flying community took advantage, flying off of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Local photographer, Keegan Rice, captured photos of Caite Zeliff and Gage Kazickas flying. Lindsay Vallen is a Community News Reporter covering a little... Read more

Jackson / jacksonholeradio.com

Broncs beat back Bears in defensive struggle

Broncs beat back Bears in defensive struggle

The Broncs did a lot of things right, but enough things went wrong that the home team had to feel releived about escaping a defensive battle with a plucky Bear Lake team, 20-8. Perhaps the Bears were channeling a a little bit of the 2019 meeting when Bear Lake shocked the Broncs with a 13-7 upset at the Willie Mac. Read more

Logan / tetonvalleynews.net

39th Annual LoToJa Classic set for Sept. 11

39th Annual LoToJa Classic set for Sept. 11

Cyclists ready to pedal in America’s longest, one-day sanctioned bicycle race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyoming. More than 1,500 cyclists will race from Logan, Utah, to Jackson Hole in the 39th annual LoToJa Classic on Sept. 11. USA Cycling licensed racers will ride 203 miles/327 kilometers to Jackson Hole... Read more

Jackson / localnews8.com

Volunteers needed for LOTOJA bike race

Volunteers needed for LOTOJA bike race

The LOTOJA Bike Race, which takes riders on a 205 mile ride from Logan, Utah and finishes at Teton Village, will pass through Jackson this Saturday. The post Volunteers needed for LOTOJA bike race appeared first on Local News 8. Read more

