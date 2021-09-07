Sports wrap: Yankton
(YANKTON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Yankton area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Dakota Wesleyan’s defense led the charge for first win of the season
YANKTON -- Dakota Wesleyan’s defense proved to be too much Saturday afternoon. The Dakota Wesleyan football team held Mount Marty to under 100 yards rushing and forced the Lancers to go 3 of 21 on third down, spoiling Mount Marty’s first football game as a varsity program with a 20-3 win at the Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton. Read more
Football Begins For MMU: Lancers Fall In Debut
Everyone’s collective journey collided for Kaua Nishigaya. His long journey a year ago from Hawaii to South Dakota. His parents’ and sister’s journey this week from Hawaii to South Dakota. And, of course, his school’s journey to fielding a football team. They all came together on Saturday afternoon at a... Read more
PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Marty Football Begins
Photos from the game, pregame and tailgate as Mount Marty University celebrated its first-ever football game, Sept. 4 at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Dakota Wesleyan topped the Lancers 20-3. Read more
MMU Alumni Come Back To Experience School History
With a historic moment in Mount Marty history — the first-ever football game for the school — there was a collection of alumni from across the country who returned to Yankton for the game and to catch up with old classmates and friends. There had always been talk about the... Read more
Comments / 0