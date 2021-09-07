Sports wrap: Yankton

(YANKTON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Yankton area.

Dakota Wesleyan’s defense led the charge for first win of the season YANKTON -- Dakota Wesleyan’s defense proved to be too much Saturday afternoon. The Dakota Wesleyan football team held Mount Marty to under 100 yards rushing and forced the Lancers to go 3 of 21 on third down, spoiling Mount Marty’s first football game as a varsity program with a 20-3 win at the Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton. Read more

Football Begins For MMU: Lancers Fall In Debut Everyone’s collective journey collided for Kaua Nishigaya. His long journey a year ago from Hawaii to South Dakota. His parents’ and sister’s journey this week from Hawaii to South Dakota. And, of course, his school’s journey to fielding a football team. They all came together on Saturday afternoon at a... Read more

PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Marty Football Begins Photos from the game, pregame and tailgate as Mount Marty University celebrated its first-ever football game, Sept. 4 at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Dakota Wesleyan topped the Lancers 20-3. Read more

