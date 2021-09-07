CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in La Grande

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 6 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

Local sports roundup: EOU football wins home opener in front of packed stadium

Local sports roundup: EOU football wins home opener in front of packed stadium

LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers came away victorious in their home opener against Montana Western in front of a packed house at Community Stadium in La Grande. Eastern held off a late comeback attempt and won a neck-and-neck contest 35-28. It was a pass-heavy offensive attack, as Kai Quinn threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Quinn also added a team-high 46 rushing yards. Read more

La Grande / eousports.com

18th-Ranked Mountaineers Improve to 2-0 with Home Win Over Bulldogs

18th-Ranked Mountaineers Improve to 2-0 with Home Win Over Bulldogs

LA GRANDE, Ore. - 18th-ranked Mountaineers Football improved to 2-0 on Saturday afternoon with a tough 35-28 home win over the visiting Montana Western Bulldogs. A fourth down stop the EOU's defense against the Bulldogs thwarted a potential chance at forcing overtime. How it Happened. • The Mountaineers offense had... Read more

La Grande / corbanwarriors.com

No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sweeps No. 14 Eastern Oregon in La Grande

No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sweeps No. 14 Eastern Oregon in La Grande

LA GRANDE, Ore. – In a rematch of last year's 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Tournament Championship match, the No. 7-ranked Corban University volleyball team turned in a dominant performance on the road against No. 14-ranked Eastern Oregon University on Saturday evening. The Warriors downed the Mounties in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-17), marking the first time since 2017 that EOU has been swept inside of the Quinn Coliseum. Read more

La Grande / eousports.com

Mountaineers Fall to Warriors in Straight Sets at Home

Mountaineers Fall to Warriors in Straight Sets at Home

LA GRANDE, Ore. - No. 14 Eastern Oregon University Volleyball fell in its second conference of the weekend as the Mountaineers were swept, 3-0 (15-25, 21-25, 17-25), by No. 7 Corban University. With the loss, EOU falls to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. How it Happened. Read more

ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

