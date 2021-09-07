Sports lineup: Who’s winning in La Grande

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Local sports roundup: EOU football wins home opener in front of packed stadium LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers came away victorious in their home opener against Montana Western in front of a packed house at Community Stadium in La Grande. Eastern held off a late comeback attempt and won a neck-and-neck contest 35-28. It was a pass-heavy offensive attack, as Kai Quinn threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Quinn also added a team-high 46 rushing yards. Read more

No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sweeps No. 14 Eastern Oregon in La Grande LA GRANDE, Ore. – In a rematch of last year's 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Tournament Championship match, the No. 7-ranked Corban University volleyball team turned in a dominant performance on the road against No. 14-ranked Eastern Oregon University on Saturday evening. The Warriors downed the Mounties in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-17), marking the first time since 2017 that EOU has been swept inside of the Quinn Coliseum. Read more

