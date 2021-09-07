Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Plainview area.

New lineup, no problem for Lady Dogs in win over No. 15 Plains A semi-late switch to the schedule resulted in the Plainview volleyball team being down its two bigs in the middle for Saturday morning’s matchup with Plains. That’s not exactly uncommon for the Lady Bulldogs. They spent the entire 2020 season not knowing who was going to be in the lineup from one game to another. This one was just a one-time deal, and Plainview was a mostly well-oiled machine. Read more

Guzman stepping up for Plainview volleyball team Before the start of the 2021 season began, Torri Hatch had one name in mind when asked about who would be more noticeable for the Plainview volleyball team. There were several options to choose from, and Hatch mentioned them all, but it was Daniela Guzman that the head coach pointed to. She was confident the senior entering her third year of varsity action would become a go-to option for the Lady Bulldogs. Read more

Early errors doom Bulldogs in loss to Dons Last week, it was little plays that added up. On Friday night, the undoing of the Plainview football team was an avalanche of errors. A sloppy start to their home opener against Amarillo Palo Duro allowed the Dons to take full control. Eventually, the Bulldogs settled down, strung together good drives and got back into the game. Then halftime came. Momentum went out the window and PD, somewhat shook by the turn events, corrected things on their end to hand Plainview a 64-41 loss in Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium. Read more

