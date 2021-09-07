Audacy Sports Fantasy Football Show Week 1: Waiver adds, streamers and stealth starts
Are the Eagles, owners of the worst record in football’s weakest division last year (4-11-1), being slept on? Not here at Audacy Sports, where Jordan Cohn and I are pounding the table for fantasy owners to start Zach Ertz and DeVonta Smith (making his NFL debut Sunday) in this week’s opener against an abysmal Falcons secondary that yielded a league-worst 293.6 passing yards per game last season.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0