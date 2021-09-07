CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Williston

Williston Times
 6 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Williston area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Williston sports. For more stories from the Williston area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century

The Williston High School football team lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 3. It was a tough game with an evener tougher opponent, and the Coyotes couldn’t find their way down the field to score. The Coyotes will look for redemption next Friday when they take on Mandan... Read more

Majettes volleyball downs Williston in three sets

Fresh off a 2-5 showing at the Bismarck Public Schools East-West Crossover Invite Aug. 27-28, a much more confident Minot Majettes volleyball squad opened Western Dakota Association play at home with a three-set 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Williston Coyotes Thursday evening. Head coach Sherry Carlson was looking for... Read more

WHS boys cross country ranked 1st in this week's coaches' poll

The Williston High School cross country program once again filled the list in the latest North Dakota High School Activities Association coaches poll. Twenty-seven coaches voted in the recent poll, which was released on Wednesday, September 1 on the NDHSAA website, and Williston’s runners are some of the favorites in the state. Read more

Trenton, Ray pick up volleyball wins at home openers

The Trenton and Ray varsity volleyball teams picked up some big wins on Thursday, Sept. 2, giving them an excellent start to the season. The Lady Tigers opened their season at home Thursday night and picked up their first win over New Town. They won in three sets. Meanwhile in... Read more

