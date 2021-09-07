Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Williston area.

Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century The Williston High School football team lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 3. It was a tough game with an evener tougher opponent, and the Coyotes couldn't find their way down the field to score. The Coyotes will look for redemption next Friday when they take on Mandan...

Majettes volleyball downs Williston in three sets Fresh off a 2-5 showing at the Bismarck Public Schools East-West Crossover Invite Aug. 27-28, a much more confident Minot Majettes volleyball squad opened Western Dakota Association play at home with a three-set 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Williston Coyotes Thursday evening. Head coach Sherry Carlson was looking for...

WHS boys cross country ranked 1st in this week's coaches' poll The Williston High School cross country program once again filled the list in the latest North Dakota High School Activities Association coaches poll. Twenty-seven coaches voted in the recent poll, which was released on Wednesday, September 1 on the NDHSAA website, and Williston's runners are some of the favorites in the state.

