Trending sports headlines in Emporia

Emporia State football opens season with 38-7 win over Northeastern State The Emporia State football team used a strong defensive effort to set the tone and took advantage of the big play to pick up their first win of the season 38-7 over Northeastern State. Coach Garin Higgins called it a good season-opening win. The defense held the Riverhawks to 22...

Emporia High volleyball 5-0 to start season The Emporia High volleyball team improved to 5-0 to start the season with 3 wins Thursday. The Lady Spartans defeated Highland Park 25-7, 25-8. Topeka West 25-14, 25-15 and Junction City 25-7, 25-8. The Lady Spartans play at Topeka High Tuesday.

Emporia High girls tennis team ties for 3rd place in Emporia Invitational The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in a tie for third place in the Emporia Invitational Thursday. Individually the doubles team of Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank finished in 3rd place. The doubles team of Olivia Boettcher and Ashlynn Foraker finished in 7th place. In singles play, Darian Chadwick...

