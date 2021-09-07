Trending sports headlines in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Chiefs middle school runners place 1st and 2nd at Wapak The Bellefontaine Middle School Boys Cross Country team ran at the Wapak Night Meet and finished in 2nd place. Hayden Maus won the whole meet taking 1st place out of 90 runners with a personal best time of 11:53. Other Chiefs results: 5th Jake Moreland 12:13 (PR); 18th Van LaFolette... Read more

Saturday volleyball for high school; middle school Riverside topped Bellefontaine in four sets Saturday 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19. Riverside was led by Alaina Snow's 32 assists; Jenna Woods 16 kills and 19 digs; Sasha Stotler 14 kills, 9 blocks, and 4 aces; Jade Copas 14 digs and led the team in serve receive. For Bellefontaine, Katie Pool... Read more

Raiders place high at Lady Thunderbird golf invitational The Benjamin Logan Girls Golf team competed in the LCC Lady Thunderbird Invitational, held at Colonial Golfers Club. The Raiders finished in 6th place with a team score of 374, and Sydney Wesson finished in 4th place overall. Individual scores: Sydney Wesson 80 (4th place); Leeah Valentine 94; Taylor Lafferty... Read more

