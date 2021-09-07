Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Nixa area.

After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87. The Eagles also become the first team to... Read more

Evangel cruises in Nixa home debut NIXA, Mo. — Evangel football (2-0) made itself at home quickly for the first time in Nixa smoking visiting Graceland in shutout fashion, 62-0. EU heads back on the road next, visiting Culver-Stockton for a 6:00 pm kickoff on September 11th. Read more

Evangel rolls Graceland in 62-0 win NIXA, Mo. – Evangel dominated Graceland from start to finish, forcing six turnovers and outgaining the Yellowjackets by over 300 yards in a 62-0 romp in its debut game at Eagle Stadium Saturday evening. Evangel, which improved to 2-0, scored on a Nicos Oropeza run just 2:21 into the contest... Read more

