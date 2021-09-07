The lineup: Sports news in Rock Springs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

 6 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Rock Springs area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rock Springs sports. For more stories from the Rock Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

Barrel Racers Post Great Times as They Head toward Finals

ROCK SPRINGS — With finals coming in September, all riders were showing their best form during the Sweetwater Barrel Racing Series event on August 25. This led to the winning rider needing a sub-16 second run to claim the 1D barrel race competition. Rachael Myllymaki and her horse “Toon” clocked... Read more

Rock Springs / wyo4news.com

September 4, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves won their own invitational swim meet today at GRHS, but it was close. The Lady Wolves totaled 300 points edging Rock Springs and their 278 points. Other scores had Jackson finishing third with 195 points, followed by Kemmerer (123), Evanston (123), Cheyenne East (113), Lyman (108), and Sublette County (95). Read more

Rock Springs / sweetwaternow.com

ROCK SPRINGS — Going into Friday night’s matchup between #3 Rock Springs Tigers and #1 Thunder Basin Bolts, there was no doubt that the game was going to be an indication of where the Tigers ranked among the other top 4A teams. Rock Springs came out on top over Thunder... Read more

Rock Springs / wyo4news.com

September 3, 2021 — The University of Wyoming soccer team earned a 1-1 tie on a rainy Thursday at North Dakota State in Fargo. Wyoming earned the tie when former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Alyssa Bedard scored in the 76th minute of the match. It was Bedard’s second goal of the year. The tie keeps the Cowgirls undefeated at 3-0-1 on the early season. Read more

