Your Fort Dodge lifestyle news

“It was really wonderful,” Fort Dodge-area veteran gets a special flight
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) – A WWII veteran took to the skies over Fort Dodge Thursday in the flight of a lifetime. It was organized through Dream Flights, an organization giving veterans free flights in a fleet of WWII-era biplanes. It was all waves and smiles at the Fort Dodge... Read more
Man dies in Des Moines hospital after staff can't find ICU room in Nebraska
DES MOINES, Iowa (KETV) — Mark McConnaughey was a guy you could count on for anything, according to his long-time friend and doctor Mike Zaruba. "If someone was in need, he would drop whatever he was doing, even if he needed to get what he was doing done, and come help," Zaruba said. Read more
that's strange cause the er got me right in must not have been in lincoln and I know multiple people that get in so begs the question of news integrity
ya cause all the nurses are quiting cause there tired of this fake plandemic. plenty of beds but no staff.
Governor, ER doctor on how COVID-19's affecting Iowa hospitals
Some 524 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of September 1, according to the latest available figures on Iowa’s official coronavirus website. The first time pandemic hospitalizations reached that level here was in late October 2020. Before this week, the last time Iowa marked seven straight days with more than 500 people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital was in early January. Read more
we can thank sleepy old Joe Biden Jr and his open borders policy for the massive covid 19 outbreaks. there spreading the disease all over the country.
I feel like we are heading to a civil war..never has America been this divide..what sad is nobody is going to win and we are going to loose our democracy 😢😕😞 we all know this is not about masks
Democrats Urge Reynolds to Allow Local Schools to Decide Mask Policies
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats continue to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to let local school districts with rising COVID cases require face coverings to try to stop the spread of the virus. Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Iowa City said, “If we learned anything about the fight against COVIDd-19, it’s that one-size-fits-all policies don’t work.” The latest numbers show Iowans under age 18 account for 22 percent of the cases confirmed in the past week. Reynolds said the law she signed in May forbids mask mandates in schools — so parents decide whether their child wears a mask at school. The Republican governor said “It is a law that elected officials that are elected by Iowans and constituents across this state listened to the people that they represent, passed a bill, sent it to my desk and it was signed into law.” Read more
Grandson tested positive. Only one to wear a mask. He protected them but no one protected him! Really should take the time to resesrch this subject and learn how it works. Now he has exposed his whole class! Never had a problem last year with masks in place. He said I wasn't sick one time last winter and out of school for at least 10 days. Nins dsys into school and out ten.
here's a concept why don't we leave it up to the parent to decide? you don't want to have the government in your body as far as abortions go but you're willing to force the parents and or the children to wear a mask?
