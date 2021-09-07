Your Fort Dodge lifestyle news

(FORT DODGE, IA) Life in Fort Dodge has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

For more stories like these, click here.

“It was really wonderful,” Fort Dodge-area veteran gets a special flight FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) – A WWII veteran took to the skies over Fort Dodge Thursday in the flight of a lifetime. It was organized through Dream Flights, an organization giving veterans free flights in a fleet of WWII-era biplanes. It was all waves and smiles at the Fort Dodge... Read more

Man dies in Des Moines hospital after staff can't find ICU room in Nebraska DES MOINES, Iowa (KETV) — Mark McConnaughey was a guy you could count on for anything, according to his long-time friend and doctor Mike Zaruba. "If someone was in need, he would drop whatever he was doing, even if he needed to get what he was doing done, and come help," Zaruba said. Read more

Governor, ER doctor on how COVID-19's affecting Iowa hospitals Some 524 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of September 1, according to the latest available figures on Iowa’s official coronavirus website. The first time pandemic hospitalizations reached that level here was in late October 2020. Before this week, the last time Iowa marked seven straight days with more than 500 people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital was in early January. Read more

