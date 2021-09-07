Murray sports digest: Top stories today
(MURRAY, KY)


Calloway, Murray soccer teams both gain splits in Lady Purples Classic
BOWLING GREEN — Both the Calloway County and Murray High girls soccer teams won a match and lost a match Saturday in the very competitive Lady Purples Classic, hosted at Bowling Green High School. Those wins also came against the same team as Calloway got a late goal to defeat... Read more
Murray High shows resilience, makes big play late in win over Trigg
MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling has seen many games like he witnessed Friday night in his debut at Ty Holland Stadium. His Tigers did not play the greatest game against Trigg County. The Tigers let the Wildcats get back into the game after taking a two-touchdown lead in the opening quarter, then let the Cats establish a dominant ground game in the second half that had Trigg in position to tie the game with more than two minutes left in regulation. Read more
Racers continue strong play early in soccer season with 2 wins in Florida
MIAMI — Murray State Women’s Soccer won their match with Florida International 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Racers leave Florida going 2-0 with their victory today and their win on Friday (Sept. 3) over Florida Atlantic. Sunday’s victory pushes Murray State’s record to 4-1 on the season. Read more
Murray State and Austin Peay footballers take home OVC weekly honors
Redshirt junior quarterback Preston Rice of Murray State was named as the Offensive Player of the Week by the OVC Monday. Rice became just the 11th Racer in school history to score four rushing touchdowns in one game in last week’s 35-0 season-opening win over Mississippi Valley. The redshirt junior rushed 11 times for 81 yards and was also 10-for-16 passing for 148 yards with only one interception. Murray State plays at 8th ranked Cincinnati Saturday. Read more
