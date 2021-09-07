What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Mason City

(MASON CITY, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Mason City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Cream Gentian Created by VideoShow:http://videoshowapp.com/free Read more

LOCAL PICK

Sizzlin’ ‘N September VFW Steak Challenge at VFW in Mason City on Saturday Open to the public with all proceeds going to the VFW, this all-day affair at 1603 S. Monroe Ave. will feature two steak challenges worth $150 apiece. Set up starts at 8 a.m., steak selections are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and awards are at 5:30 p.m. Steak dinners are available for $12. Call (641)-423-2020 to get more information. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Wright on the Park to celebrate 10th anniversary of Historic Park Inn Hotel restoration Wright on the Park invites the community to join in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the grand opening of the restored Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City. Since the hotel was reopened to the public in 2011, visitors from over 50 countries and all 50 states have come to admire, study, and stay at the last standing hotel of world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE