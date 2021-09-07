Trending local sports in Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Shippensburg sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Field Hockey Falls at No. 4 Shippensburg on Sunday SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The Coker University field hockey team fell on the road at No. 4 Shippensburg by a score of 7-2 on Sunday (Sept. 5). No. 4 Shippensburg started the scoring with a goal three minutes in, before Coker tied things up less than three minutes later with an unassisted goal from Britt Kabo. Shippensburg scored three unanswered goals to finish off the first quarter leading 4-1. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Anthony Smith — at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds — runs for 3 TDs as Shippensburg takes Little Brown Jug game against Big Spring NEWVILLE— Shippensburg and Big Spring have been playing the Little Brown Jug since 1956. The game has belonged to the Greyhounds, though, for the past decade. And that didn’t change Friday as Shippensburg rolled into Newville and rode 6-foot-7, 260-pound Minnesota commit Anthony Smith to a 34-14 win. Shippensburg moved... Read more

TOP VIEWED

HS Football: Big Spring, Shippensburg's battle for the little brown jug returns Last year’s football season was weird in a plethora of ways. Condensed schedules, limited crowd capacity, masks on the sidelines and trimmed postseason fields, to name a few. For Shippensburg and Big Spring, the weirdest alteration may have been the absence from one another’s season slates. There wasn’t a crowning... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE