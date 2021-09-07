What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Wailuku
Crowded Prisons And Poorly Ventilated Restaurant Kitchens Fuel Hawaii’s Pandemic
The bulk of Hawaii’s coronavirus clusters are raging in jails and prisons in the islands. The state’s latest cluster report released Thursday said that cases in correctional facilities made up 100% of all cluster investigations over the last two weeks on the Big Island. Covid-19 cases in prisons and jail also comprised 63% of all cluster investigations in Kauai County; 57% on Oahu and 31% in Maui. Read more
Oahu Community Correctional Center known as O.C.C.C., the kitchen is one of the most poorly ventilated spaces at O.C.C.C. and is a Petri dish for the virus to linger and spread faster than in the communities. The facility requires a new dishwasher instead of inmates washing dishes by hand in order to stop the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant.
Vaccine card program set to roll out for county Sept. 15
A modified version of Oahu’s vaccine card program is in the works for Maui County and is scheduled to begin on Sept. 15, Mayor Michael Victorino said on Friday. During Gov. David Ige’s news conference on staying safe during the Labor Day weekend, Victorino said he and his administration are continuing to work on the program and will announce details on Tuesday. Read more
12 an under exempt, employees no need? This makes no logical or scientific sense! Think about it.
As long as they keep giving the JAB it's only gonna get worse and ohh we heading there 💯 WATCH !!
Maui police report 2 employees test COVID positive, isolating at home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) reported that two of its employees that work out of the Wailuku District have tested positive for COVID. According to MPD, an asymptomatic employee last worked on Friday, Sept. 3, and the second employee last worked on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Download the... Read more
Huge crowds of kids at safeway across Baldwin after school and lots of cops to. No social distance and they fighting eachother everyday
Without releasing any names to protect medical privacy it would still be good to know if either MPD employee was vaccinated(asymptomatic "breakthrough") or not. Being County workers I sure hope the two employees are also being traced as to their former whereabouts so we don't have a cluster develop.
