Trending local sports in Faribault

Check Out These SE Minnesota Prep Football Openers Just like 2020, Owatonna will open their high school football season against Rochester Mayo. The teams actually ended their seasons against one another as well. OHS won each of those match-ups. The Spartans return quite a bit from their section runner-up team including the top passer from the Big Southeast District. The Huskies are a little green, without much varsity experience back for the five-time defending section champs. The Friday, September 3 game at 7 pm can be heard on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and on the free downloadable app. Read more

Faribault Falcon Football vs Albert Lea September 3, 2021 Produced by Faribault Community Television Read more

Pedaling good fun from Burnsville to Faribault Ten area residents gathered in Burnsville on Sunday to ride 70 miles on their bikes to and from Faribault to honor the 70th birthday of Lakeville resident Kevin Samsel – a former principal at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley. Samsel has biked numerous long distance rides both nationally and internationally. His foreign rides include routes in Norway, Croatia and Germany. He and two others once biked from the Nordkapp in Norway to France. For Sunday’s ride, Samsel’s wife Kris drove a support vehicle. From front left are Paul Greenblatt, Bob McCauley, Dick Schultz, Kevin Samsel, and from back left Russ Ewing, Bill Mack, Mark Parr, Mark Warren, Mark Warren, Mike Wilkie and John Chrun. Read more

