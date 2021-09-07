Trending local sports in Faribault

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 6 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault sports?

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Owatonna / krforadio.com

Check Out These SE Minnesota Prep Football Openers

Just like 2020, Owatonna will open their high school football season against Rochester Mayo. The teams actually ended their seasons against one another as well. OHS won each of those match-ups. The Spartans return quite a bit from their section runner-up team including the top passer from the Big Southeast District. The Huskies are a little green, without much varsity experience back for the five-time defending section champs. The Friday, September 3 game at 7 pm can be heard on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and on the free downloadable app. Read more

Faribault / youtube.com

Faribault Falcon Football vs Albert Lea September 3, 2021

Produced by Faribault Community Television Read more

Burnsville / hometownsource.com

Pedaling good fun from Burnsville to Faribault

Ten area residents gathered in Burnsville on Sunday to ride 70 miles on their bikes to and from Faribault to honor the 70th birthday of Lakeville resident Kevin Samsel – a former principal at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley. Samsel has biked numerous long distance rides both nationally and internationally. His foreign rides include routes in Norway, Croatia and Germany. He and two others once biked from the Nordkapp in Norway to France. For Sunday’s ride, Samsel’s wife Kris drove a support vehicle. From front left are Paul Greenblatt, Bob McCauley, Dick Schultz, Kevin Samsel, and from back left Russ Ewing, Bill Mack, Mark Parr, Mark Warren, Mark Warren, Mike Wilkie and John Chrun. Read more

Faribault / southernminn.com

PHOTOS: Faribault girls swimming and diving takes on Winona

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Read more

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

