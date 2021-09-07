Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Alamogordo
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alamogordo, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Desert Critters Trail at Washington Park celebrates grand opening
A new trail at Washington Park celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Aug. 26. “This project is a fun new opportunity for families. I am looking forward to bringing my own kids to the park to find the Desert Critters,” Kayla Wedlow, Otero Health Council HEAL Chairperson. The... Read more
Alamogordo Public Schools approves COVID-19 mitigation plan
The Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education approved a COVID-19 mitigation plan at its special meeting Sept. 2, later to be submitted to the New Mexico Public Education Department for approval. "While the board approved this plan and I expect it to be approved by NMPED, it was submitted today... Read more
Old Town restaurant still open despite latest closure order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has once again ordered an Old Town restaurant to close immediately in an escalating battle with the city’s health department. Friday evening, the Backstreet Grill off the Old Town plaza was packed with customers, despite the latest order. Since the beginning of the year,... Read more
Then how come illegal aliens can go anywhere without any masks? So I only consider Joe Biden President of the United Socialist States of America. He's not my President.
masks don't work. if you don't like it don't eat there. Stop voting for democrats
Albuquerque community accuses bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outrage over a popular Albuquerque bar’s dress code. A sign posted at the Salt Yard has people accusing the business of racial discrimination and the business is now backtracking. It has since been taken down but many said the damage is done. “The very first thing... Read more
She said that’s huge in our culture. when’s the last time you seen someone rocking a Grill 🤣🤣🤣 smile for me daddy let me see your grill 🤦 And it also says Biker chain’s pretty sure that’s specifically white. No cursing or gang signs good that’s not anyone one race
Shame on the business for not standing up for their rights, thus standing up for the rights of all business owners. A privately owned business is allowed to enforce a dress code. If that dress code is too strict for your enjoyment THEN YOU DO NOT PATRONIZE THAT ESTABLISHMENT! Duh, end of story. They should have stuck to their guns, and continued on their way of making their establishment safe, and fun from riff raff they deem troublesome. The public should not have that much power over an establishment, who wishes to pursue their idea of happiness within their own business with likeminded people. They have every right to refuse service to any patron they don't want in THEIR establishment.
