Trending local sports in North Platte

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

North Platte cross country sweeps team titles at Cozad Invite If the North Platte cross country team’s word of the week was “patience,” then senior Evan Caudy didn’t get the memo. Just past the two-mile marker at the Cozad Country Club, Caudy, who was leagues ahead of every other runner, passed the pace golf cart, much to the driver’s surprise. Read more

Sports Shorts, Sept. 2 SIDNEY — North Platte finished 1-1 at the Sidney Tri on Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs defeated Sidney 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 and Ogallala downed the Lady Dawgs 25-15, 25-10. North Platte travels to Gering and Ogallala hosts McCook on Tuesday. Sutherland 3, Garden County 1. OSHKOSH — Sutherland defeated Garden County... Read more

Friday Night Sports Hero: Kayden Stubbs NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kayden Stubbs is a Senior Center and Middle Linebacker for the Maxwell Wildcats. Kayden is an integral part of the team not only on the field, but off the field as well. Stubbs began his journey with the game in third grade when his parents signed him up for football. Kayden and his parents made the drive to North Platte for him to play and then when he reached High School he began playing for the Maxwell High team. Read more

