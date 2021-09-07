CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Kingsville

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 6 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Kingsville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kingsville / valleycentral.com

Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kingsville Health Department announced that two mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release. The Health Department traps mosquitoes monthly and send them to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab for arbovirus testing. The mosquito samples that tested... Read more

Kingsville / kiiitv.com

Kingsville Brahmas attempting to navigate through the season amidst strict COVID-19 protocols

Athletic Director Mike Davila says another huge factor that he believes has kept his team healthy is that everyone takes mask wearing seriously. Read more

Riviera / kiiitv.com

Riviera ISD cancels classes until Sept. 13 due to COVID outbreak

Friday's football game has also been canceled. The season for the Seahawks will start back up with their first game on Friday, September 17. Read more

Texas / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.

It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

