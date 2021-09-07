What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Kingsville
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kingsville Health Department announced that two mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release. The Health Department traps mosquitoes monthly and send them to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab for arbovirus testing. The mosquito samples that tested... Read more
Kingsville Brahmas attempting to navigate through the season amidst strict COVID-19 protocols
Athletic Director Mike Davila says another huge factor that he believes has kept his team healthy is that everyone takes mask wearing seriously. Read more
Riviera ISD cancels classes until Sept. 13 due to COVID outbreak
Friday's football game has also been canceled. The season for the Seahawks will start back up with their first game on Friday, September 17. Read more
Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency
Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more
only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.
It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.
