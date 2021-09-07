Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Clarksburg

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Cancer burden in West Virginia among highest in nation; advocates see solutions CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has one of the highest rates of new cancer, as well as one of the highest cancer mortality rates in the nation. Although cancer mortality in the Mountain State has been on the decline, going from a rate of 207.4 per 100,000 in 2005 to 174 per 100,000 in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the rate has not declined as quickly as in other states across the nation. In fact, West Virginia has fallen from the 45th in the nation to 48th during that time period. Read more

TOP VIEWED

The tradition lives on: Spatafores keep Labor Day weekend a time for family, food, fun and heritage CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Unfortunately, this weekend’s traditional mainstay, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, isn’t taking place for a second straight year because of COVID-19. But just as sure as water is wet and you never plan a wedding on the same day as a WVU home football game, the Spatafore sisters, originally from Clarksburg, will be gathered at their mother’s home in great numbers carrying on the family traditions they have loved sharing and experiencing for over 40 years. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Italian Heritage Festival holds their annual authors forum on Zoom CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Even though the Italian Heritage Festival was canceled this year. Some Italian authors still arranged to meet for the annual authors forum. Co-chairperson and local author, Diane Pishner Walker said they wanted to keep Italian history alive by moving the forum to Zoom instead of canceling it. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE