What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Dodge City

Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are at critical levels with 181 total patients and 56 of them in the ICU at the end of August. Now, one emergency room doctor is speaking out to try and make an impact in the fight against COVID-19. "If I'm silent, I'm... Read more
OK we are hearing this from Someone that's on the front line. He is begging for help please mask up and get vaxed. Too many people dieing all age levels even so called healthy people with good immunities. so please God let people see what they need to and let's start saving people.
Finally a doctor is speaking about Covid and what is REALLY HAPPENING. Unfortunately doctors all over the country should have come out and supported Fauci at the beginning of the PANDEMIC. Now it's too late as all can see from this post there are so many Wackadoos out there! PEOPLE DON'T GET IT. THESE FOLKS ARE NUTS. DOCTORS ACCROSS THE COUNTRY NEED TO COME FORWARD.
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday. Read more
Sending prayers for the pastor and his family,friends and loved ones including all of his parishioners for comfort and strength during these trying times in Jesus Name Amen 🙏🏿
May God's will be done in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen peace be with you Pastor
An entire Olathe family contracted COVID-19; they're still dealing with effects months later
OLATHE, Kan. — Before vaccines were available, every member of an Olathe family got COVID-19. Nearly eight months later, they're still battling the virus and say their lives will never be the same. "I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family, that we would handle it pretty well,"... Read more
I commend this families honesty about the coronavirus...So many people are in denial for some reason
Vaccinate don't discriminate!!! I can walk among the sick zombies without a mask because I vaccinated!!!
Seatings on sale now for Dinner with Chef Steve at United Wireless Arena
The successful Dinner with Chef Steve will be returning to the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Dodge City. This installment of the dinner will be open to 45 persons starting at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and the five-course meal plans running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Read more