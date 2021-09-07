CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

FOOTBALL: Norfolk High 14, Columbus 28

Columbus dominated the first half statistically Thursday night, piling up nearly 250 yards of offense--despite being hindered by five major penalties--and established a 21-0 halftime advantage. However, Norfolk High responded to that deficit at halftime by outscoring the Discoverers 14-7 in the second half, establishing much better offensive production in... Read more

Knights grind past Cavs for comeback win

Trailing 10-7 at halftime and his team already banged up early in the season, Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar made it a point to put Friday's game at Norfolk Memorial Field on the shoulders of his offensive line and the rushing attack. The renewed focus, along with a timely takeaway,... Read more

Norfolk Catholic Knights stave off Pierce comeback

There were missed opportunities. There were mistakes. In the end, Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic overcame all of that to beat the Pierce Bluejays 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5 on Thursday night. In the fifth and final set of the match, the Bluejays got things started with an ace... Read more

Battle Creek defense stifles Cedar Catholic

BATTLE CREEK - Battle Creek's defense had an answer for everything Hartington Cedar Catholic tried, as the Braves rolled to a 24-7 victory at home Friday night. The Braves' defense held the Trojans to just 115 yards of total offense, and minus-6 yards net in the second half. It looked... Read more

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

