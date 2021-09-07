Norfolk sports digest: Top stories today

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

FOOTBALL: Norfolk High 14, Columbus 28 Columbus dominated the first half statistically Thursday night, piling up nearly 250 yards of offense--despite being hindered by five major penalties--and established a 21-0 halftime advantage. However, Norfolk High responded to that deficit at halftime by outscoring the Discoverers 14-7 in the second half, establishing much better offensive production in... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Knights grind past Cavs for comeback win Trailing 10-7 at halftime and his team already banged up early in the season, Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar made it a point to put Friday's game at Norfolk Memorial Field on the shoulders of his offensive line and the rushing attack. The renewed focus, along with a timely takeaway,... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Norfolk Catholic Knights stave off Pierce comeback There were missed opportunities. There were mistakes. In the end, Class C No. 8 Norfolk Catholic overcame all of that to beat the Pierce Bluejays 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-27, 15-5 on Thursday night. In the fifth and final set of the match, the Bluejays got things started with an ace... Read more

TOP VIEWED