Ada, OK

The lineup: Sports news in Ada

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 6 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Ada sports. For more stories from the Ada area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ardmore / ardmoreite.com

Cal Swanson to Jalen Reed touchdown highlights Ardmore football's shutout win over Ada

A third down and 20 in your own territory is never an easy situation, but don’t tell that to the Ardmore High School football team. The Tigers overcame the difficult position Friday night as quarterback Cal Swanson found Jalen Reed on a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a 27-0 win over Ada. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Friday Night Lights: Ada vs Ardmore and Allen vs Tishomingo

The Allen Mustangs hosted the Tishomingo Indians Friday, winning the contest 54-32. The Ada Cougars took on the Ardmore Tigers at Norris Field Friday. Ardmore won the game 27-0. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Big plays don't go Ada's way in loss to Ardmore

One of the things new Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said his team had to do to have a chance to upset the Ardmore Tigers was to limit their big plays. That’s exactly what got the Cougars in trouble in a 27-0 loss to the Tigers Friday night at Norris Field in the season-opener for both teams. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Host Harding rushes by East Central in opener

SEARCY, Ark. – No. 22 Harding limited East Central to 146 yards of total offense in a 28-0 win over the Tigers Saturday night before 3,500 fans inside First Security Stadium. The Bison piled up 333 yards rushing in the Great American Conference contest that lasted just two hours and... Read more

ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

