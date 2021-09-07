Top Benton Harbor sports news

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Benton Harbor area.

Lady Red Hawks Sweep Home Opener The Lady Red Hawks hosted Bethel College on Tuesday and won the game in three sets. The women swept the Bethel Lady Pilots 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 in their season opener. Abigail Nunez lead with 10 kills, five digs and a +0.412 hitting percentage. Grace Hall had five kills, one block, one assist, and two digs. Hayleah McFadden had five kills, six digs, and two aces. Gabby Cuthbert had five kills, one dig and one block. Melia Hanny had six kills with a +0.556 hitting percentage, and one dig. Setter Teagan Giannunzio had 16 assists, six digs, two aces and one kill. Audrey Longley had 14 assists, one dig, and three aces. Maddie Reynolds, as the libero, lead the defense with 15 digs, one ace, and one kill. The Lady Red Hawks travel to Kalamazoo Valley Community College Thursday, September 2, 2021 for their first conference match-up at 6:30 pm. Read more

Lady Red Hawks Get Win On The Road The Lady Red Hawks traveled to Ancilla and came back with a 6-0 win. The women traveled to Donaldson, IN for an Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) and National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII matchup with Ancilla College. The Lady Red Hawks came out with the 6-0 win with goals scored by Tania Villegas (2), Holly Curtiss (2), Mariah Krone, and Maya Ortiz. Alison Bishop earned the shutout with 4 saves. Read more

Tough Loss For Lady Red Hawks The Lady Red Hawks traveled to Muskegon Community College on Friday and fell short losing 2-3. The Lady Red Hawks Women's soccer team traveled to Muskegon Community College to face the Lady Jayhawks (#12 NJCAA) in a Region XII and MCCAA battle. The women took the lead on an Alyssa Krenek free kick. The Lady Jayhawks answered with a goal by Samantha Hecht five minutes later. Tied 1-1 going into halftime, the Lady Red Hawks again took the lead on a goal by Mariah Krone with assists by Maya Ortiz and Alison Bishop. Hecht again came through for Muskegon. The Lady Jayhawks were able to grab a late win at the 88 minute mark on a goal by Payton McKeller. Alison Bishop was strong in goal again with 15 saves on the day. Read more

