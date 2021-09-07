The lineup: Sports news in Corsicana

(CORSICANA, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Corsicana area.

Navarro Football: Bulldogs face national power Cisco in opener Talk about jumping into the season ... Navarro's Bulldogs just have to make sure to pull that parachute cord on the free fall into 2021. The Bulldogs, who couldn't have chosen a much more difficult way to start their fall football schedule, are starting right at the top, facing the best team in their conference and one of the best in the nation. Read more

GC Football: Rice falls to Groesbeck RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs hung with the Groesbeck Goats early before faltering under a relentless Goat attack to lose 69-10 at home Friday night. The Bulldogs played their hearts out but couldn’t keep up with the bigger team. Ma’Quaa Smith opened the scoring for the Goats on a 32-yard... Read more

GC Football: Frost wins 50-42 thriller over Meridian FROST – The Frost Polar Bears won a wild 50-42 game over the Meridian Yellow Jackets Friday that featured 802 yards rushing between the two teams and a night for the ages by John Hendricks, who ran for 358 yards on 26 carries and scored seven touchdowns. Hendricks had touchdown... Read more

