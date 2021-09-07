CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown sports lineup: What’s trending

Marshalltown Updates
 6 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Marshalltown sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Waverly / kwayradio.com

Thursday night at the Marshalltown Quad the 6th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team swept Marshalltown, Waterloo Columbus and Solon. Listen Thursday night to the home opener of Waverly-Shell Rock football on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Thursday night the 10th ranked Go-Hawks host Northeast Iowa Conference foe Crestwood for a non-district game. Plus, it’s the all football reunion night. Pregame at 7:00, kickoff at 7:30. Read more

Norwalk / kniakrls.com

The Norwalk athletics and activities department saw a rare empty weekend, but has a busy schedule after the holiday on Monday. The boys golf team is in action Tuesday, spending the entire day at Ottumwa. That evening, the volleyball team makes its first road trip of the conference season for a match at Pella. Thursday will see the cross country team in action at Marshalltown. Read more

Marshalltown / timesrepublican.com

The Pat Apgar Tournament held Thursday night at the MHS Roundhouse was a moment for the Bobcats to honor the Marshalltown legend who helped put high school volleyball on the map in the town and helped convince the school to start a girls’ volleyball program in the 1980s. The four... Read more

Marshalltown / communitynewspapergroup.com

Waverly-Shell Rock won all three of its matches at the Marshalltown triangular Thursday night. The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat host Marshalltown, 21-13, 21-13, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 21-11, 21-13, and Solon, 21-14, 21-11. Stats from all three matches were not available by press time Friday. W-SR (8-1) traveled to... Read more

Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown Updates

ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

