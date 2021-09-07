Marshalltown sports lineup: What’s trending

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ranked Go-Hawks at Home on KWAY Country Thursday night at the Marshalltown Quad the 6th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team swept Marshalltown, Waterloo Columbus and Solon. Listen Thursday night to the home opener of Waverly-Shell Rock football on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Thursday night the 10th ranked Go-Hawks host Northeast Iowa Conference foe Crestwood for a non-district game. Plus, it’s the all football reunion night. Pregame at 7:00, kickoff at 7:30. Read more

Norwalk Activities begins busy week after empty weekend The Norwalk athletics and activities department saw a rare empty weekend, but has a busy schedule after the holiday on Monday. The boys golf team is in action Tuesday, spending the entire day at Ottumwa. That evening, the volleyball team makes its first road trip of the conference season for a match at Pella. Thursday will see the cross country team in action at Marshalltown. Read more

Bobcats go winless in Apgar Tournament The Pat Apgar Tournament held Thursday night at the MHS Roundhouse was a moment for the Bobcats to honor the Marshalltown legend who helped put high school volleyball on the map in the town and helped convince the school to start a girls’ volleyball program in the 1980s. The four... Read more

