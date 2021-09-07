Your Kailua Kona lifestyle news

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Life in Kailua Kona has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, also joined the governor to answer questions. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Big Island reports 131 new COVID cases, 1 additional coronavirus-related death The Big Island’s COVID-19 case tally neared 8,000 Friday with 131 new coronavirus cases reported on the state’s southernmost island. Hawaii health officials reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional coronavirus-related deaths across the state. With the new cases, the state’s tally reached 65,890 and the Big Island’s tally 7,998. Read more

LOCAL PICK

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more

TOP VIEWED