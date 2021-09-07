Your Kailua Kona lifestyle news
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Life in Kailua Kona has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, also joined the governor to answer questions. Read more
we will not comply huge party at the State Capitol! It's more of us than it is in them
6 likes 1 dislike
Big Island reports 131 new COVID cases, 1 additional coronavirus-related death
The Big Island’s COVID-19 case tally neared 8,000 Friday with 131 new coronavirus cases reported on the state’s southernmost island. Hawaii health officials reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional coronavirus-related deaths across the state. With the new cases, the state’s tally reached 65,890 and the Big Island’s tally 7,998. Read more
Way to go Green! Shoulda worn the mask when you went to the restaurant!
The NEW death is NOT isolated and therefore cannot be blamed on COVID. Wake up SHEEPle
COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more
Hawaii County Transfer Stations had staffing issues way before the pandemic ever started. Clearly there are issues going on as to why the County can't keep people on the job. Is it the pay? The benefits? Are they not paying enough. Hey Mayor Mitch Roth. Why don't you leave your comfort chair and start visiting some of these stations and find out what the issue is. Do you even leave your office besides to go to lunch and home? This Mayor hasn't address not one issue regarding the Big Island since taking office. What does he do anyway? It appears he's spending his whole time while in office just vacationing and collecting a check.
3 likes
Keep it up Hawaii. People will start doing the same things with their trash they do with cars - on the sides of the roads! Democrats - zero foresight.
3 likes
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 169 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - Health officials announced a dramatic uptick in new cases across the state today compared to the numbers reported the day before. (BIVN) – There were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, more than double the 455 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 169 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, a dramatic increase from the 64 cases reported the day before. Read more