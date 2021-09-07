Sedalia sports digest: Top stories today

(SEDALIA, MO) Sedalia-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Lady Roadrunners Score 2-0 Win Over Southeast in Home Opener SFCC (3-0) opened the home portion of their schedule with a 2-0 victory over Southeast Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Fred E. Davis Sports Complex in Sedalia. SFCC continued their pattern of scoring early when Moon put the Lady Roadrunners on the scoreboard with 43 minutes and 19 seconds remaining the opening half, courtesy of an assist from sophomore midfielder Skyler Sweezor. Read more

Sacred Heart Girls Golf Competes in Tri-Meet in Sedalia The Sacred Heart Girls Golf Team competed in their first match of the season at Sedalia Country Club. The triangular match consisted of Sacred Heart, Green Ridge, and Cole Camp. Sacred Heart Senior Claire Smeltzer carded a 53, placing her first in the match. Sophomores Olivia Dobson and Lexi Owens... Read more

State Fair clips MAC women on late steal SEDALIA, Mo. – Steady offensive pressure by the Mineral Area women’s soccer team could not trump three crucial mistakes along the back line Sunday afternoon. Sabra Moon scored a tiebreaking goal on a giveaway with less than a minute remaining in regulation, and State Fair topped the previously unbeaten Cardinals 3-2. Read more

