CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City sports lineup: What’s trending

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Ponca City-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Area High School Football Scores

Area High School Football Scores

————————————————————- After a series of lightning delays, it was announced that the Wildcat football game originally scheduled... We have a live stream up at poncacitynow.com/tv. The game is currently in a lightning delay... The Ponca City football game at Enid is experiencing a lightning delay. The kickoff time has... Read more

Comments
avatar

the tribute the Newkirk team did for the 13 fallen military service men and women was a total win.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ponca City / vanceairscoop.com

Enid's defense leads the way in 6-0 win over Ponca City

Enid's defense leads the way in 6-0 win over Ponca City

Enid’s defense came away with a pair of goal-line stands to pull out a 6-0 win over Ponca City on Saturday, Sept. 4 in its home opener. Despite facing a speedy Wildcat backfield, the Plainsmen were able to limit their big plays and came up big on several short yardage plays to come away with the win. The Wildcats had the ball inside the Enid 2-yard line twice, but were stuffed both times by a defensive line that was over-powering Ponca City’s front five. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

Ponca City vs. Enid football game in lightning delay

The Ponca City football game at Enid is experiencing a lightning delay. The kickoff time has been pushed back by half an hour. Pregame coverage on 100.7FM KPNC and on poncacitynow.com/tv is expected to begin at 7:00pm. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Enid / enidnews.com

Plainsmen game pushed back after lightning delay

Plainsmen game pushed back after lightning delay

After being delayed over 30 minutes past the scheduled kickoff, Enid’s game against Ponca City on Friday was rescheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. due to lightning. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said the game was originally delayed due to a lightning strike that happened within 10 miles of the stadium. It rained off and on while fans were stuck waiting outside the stadium or in their cars until the lightning passed. With the storm forecasted to continue for some time, coaches and school officials came to the decision to keep the game from being pushed back into the late hours of the night. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Ponca City, OK
Sports
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports
Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
103
Followers
218
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy