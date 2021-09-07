Lifestyle wrap: Big Spring
Feral hogs spotted in residential areas, City of Big Spring says
The city says these hogs have been spotted in residential areas on the east side of town. Read more
COVID-19 Update for Big Spring and Howard County, 9/03/21
As of Friday, Sept. 03, 2021, the COVID-19 Update for Big Spring and Howard County is as follows:. There are 277 active cases of COVID-19, which is over 50 more than what was reported the week before. Overall, there have been 5,250 total cases of COVID-19 in Howard County. Of... Read more
Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency
Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more
only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.
It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.
Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students
Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more
I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -
my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....
