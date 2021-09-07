What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ME) Life in Lewiston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lewiston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Maine doctor helps clear up misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine LEWISTON (WGME) -- For some people, misinformation on social media has played a role in their hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine. CBS13 spoke with a pediatrician about some common misconceptions about the shot. She says a common one: that the vaccine is unsafe because it was "rushed," simply isn't... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Tarantulas & Python Found in Apartment, Lewiston, Maine This story about the 15 live tarantulas found in a vacated apartment this week in Lewiston is as much about the spiders as it is about the man who saves them. By the way, a ball python was also found left behind without water and four dead tarantulas were there too. Read more

TOP VIEWED

There Is Still Time To Register For ‘The Dempsey Challenge’ Help people here in Maine who are battling cancer!. The 12th Annual Dempsey Challenge is almost here. On the weekend of September 25 & 26, people from all over the world will come together and participate in this event to make life better for people who are living with cancer. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE