What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lewiston

Maine doctor helps clear up misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine
LEWISTON (WGME) -- For some people, misinformation on social media has played a role in their hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine. CBS13 spoke with a pediatrician about some common misconceptions about the shot. She says a common one: that the vaccine is unsafe because it was "rushed," simply isn't... Read more
She is such a wonderful doctor.. She has treated my severely sick daughter many of times. With that said.... My body my choice. The wonderful thing about living in America is that we get to decide what is right for our body. It's not fair to say that what's right for you is right for me..
Tarantulas & Python Found in Apartment, Lewiston, Maine
This story about the 15 live tarantulas found in a vacated apartment this week in Lewiston is as much about the spiders as it is about the man who saves them. By the way, a ball python was also found left behind without water and four dead tarantulas were there too. Read more
There Is Still Time To Register For ‘The Dempsey Challenge’
Help people here in Maine who are battling cancer!. The 12th Annual Dempsey Challenge is almost here. On the weekend of September 25 & 26, people from all over the world will come together and participate in this event to make life better for people who are living with cancer. Read more
Few Maine hospitals comply with federal price disclosure law
Only one major hospital network and one free-standing hospital in Maine are in compliance with a new federal law that requires hospitals to publish detailed prices of medical procedures. And the published data is on hospital websites that are difficult to navigate, confusing and, in some cases, require consumers to... Read more