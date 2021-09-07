Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rolla sports. For more stories from the Rolla area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Volleyball goes 1-1 on final day of Miner Invitational ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Western volleyball split a pair of matches on the final day of the Miner Invitational at Missouri S&T in Rolla Saturday, as they are now 3-1 on the season. The Griffons swept Upper Iowa in the first match as they won 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 and then they fell to Missouri S&T, 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21). Read more

TRENDING NOW

RHS ATHLETICS: Undefeated Thursday for Bulldog squads It was a strong afternoon/evening for all Rolla High School teams that played Thursday, Sept. 2. In Bolivar the RHS softball team swept a pair of games over Bolivar, as the varsity squad posted a 9-1 victory while the JV team won in shutout fashion, 10-0. Wednesday in Jefferson City the RHS varsity squad topped Jefferson City Helias 5-1 and in their home opener Tuesday the Lady Bulldogs lost to Springfield Kickapoo 4-0. The Lady Bulldog varsity squad is 7-1 and was to play at Columbia Hickman Friday. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Western, Northwest volleyball begin season with 2-0 days Missouri Western volleyball opened their first season since the 2019 fall campaign with a 2-0 day at the Miner Invite in Rolla, Missouri. The Griffons started the day with a 3-0 sweep of Purdue Northwest (25-21, 25-18, 25-9) before a 3-0 win against Arkansas-Monticello (25-16, 25-14, 25-18). In the opener,... Read more

LOCAL PICK