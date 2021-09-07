Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Ridgecrest
(RIDGECREST, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ridgecrest, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
242 likes 23 dislikes 87 replies
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
146 likes 8 dislikes 8 replies
Radio-collared gray wolf spotted in Kern County
Photo of gray wolf OR-93 taken in Oregon after waking up from sedation. Photo courtesy of Austin Smith, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. On Aug. 28, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a statement saying it received trail camera video earlier that week from May 15 showing a collared gray wolf in southwest Kern County. Read more
COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed peak of first wave; officials expect cases to rise
The third wave of coronavirus infections reached a grim milestone in Kern County on Friday: For the first time, the number of people hospitalized in the county was greater than at any point during the first COVID-19 surge last summer. Although local hospitalizations have not yet returned to their highest... Read more
why are hospitals laying off nurses if they're so busy? please for once tell the truth
2 likes 1 reply
Dr. Brij Bhambi's stern warning on the pandemic: antivaxers are perpetuating the pandemic by playing Russian roulette with a killer virus, creating an "arsonist inferno" as the truly sick are crowded out of hospitals now full with the unvaccinated
Bakersfield Observed is proud to present another opinion essay from Dr. Brij Bhambi, local cardiologist, head of Centric Health and one of the physician-owners of Bakersfield Heart Hospital. "In humanity’s battle against Covid-19, the development of highly effective and safe vaccines, in a record time, has rightly been hailed as... Read more
It would of been OK if they had .made a real vaccine that worked, was safe and didn't cause some people to die for taking it.
5 likes
Is fearmongoring It's all the left does. No solutions to problems in fact they cause more problems. Worst administration ever in the history of the United States
1 like