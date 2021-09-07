Trending sports headlines in Ruston
LA Tech Football Opens 2021 Season at Mississippi State Saturday
RUSTON, La. – The 2021 Louisiana Tech football season officially kicks off on Saturday as the LA Tech Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., at 3 p.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-0) Louisiana Tech returns 53 letterwinners, including 18 starters, and added... Read more
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech halftime stats
Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech have reached halftime and the visitors from Ruston, La., hold a 21-14 lead at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of a pair of Louisiana Tech turnovers. Mississippi State sophomore Jo'quavious Marks opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Will Rogers at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter. Read more
LA Tech Drops Season Opener to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a game of runs, Louisiana Tech had its game-winning field goal attempt blocked in the final seconds, falling 35-34 to Mississippi State in the 2021 season opener on Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium. MS State (1-0) made the first run, capitalizing on two LA Tech... Read more
Allen puts on legendary performance to will Neville to victory
After bringing the crowd at Bill Ruple Stadium to their feet on numerous intoxicating scores during a thrilling 27-24 victory, Neville senior running back A.J. Allen was asked one simple question in the aftermath. Allen, who went most of his high school career without fielding a Division I offer, was asked if he felt slept on a bit minutes after changing a rivalry game with his explosive plays. Read more
