Ruston, LA

Trending sports headlines in Ruston

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 6 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Louisiana / latechsports.com

RUSTON, La. – The 2021 Louisiana Tech football season officially kicks off on Saturday as the LA Tech Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., at 3 p.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-0) Louisiana Tech returns 53 letterwinners, including 18 starters, and added... Read more

Ruston / 247sports.com

Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech have reached halftime and the visitors from Ruston, La., hold a 21-14 lead at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of a pair of Louisiana Tech turnovers. Mississippi State sophomore Jo'quavious Marks opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Will Rogers at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter. Read more

Louisiana / latechsports.com

STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a game of runs, Louisiana Tech had its game-winning field goal attempt blocked in the final seconds, falling 35-34 to Mississippi State in the 2021 season opener on Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium. MS State (1-0) made the first run, capitalizing on two LA Tech... Read more

Ruston / hannapub.com

After bringing the crowd at Bill Ruple Stadium to their feet on numerous intoxicating scores during a thrilling 27-24 victory, Neville senior running back A.J. Allen was asked one simple question in the aftermath. Allen, who went most of his high school career without fielding a Division I offer, was asked if he felt slept on a bit minutes after changing a rivalry game with his explosive plays. Read more

