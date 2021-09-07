Trending sports headlines in Ruston

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

LA Tech Football Opens 2021 Season at Mississippi State Saturday RUSTON, La. – The 2021 Louisiana Tech football season officially kicks off on Saturday as the LA Tech Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., at 3 p.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-0) Louisiana Tech returns 53 letterwinners, including 18 starters, and added... Read more

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech halftime stats Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech have reached halftime and the visitors from Ruston, La., hold a 21-14 lead at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of a pair of Louisiana Tech turnovers. Mississippi State sophomore Jo'quavious Marks opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Will Rogers at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter. Read more

LA Tech Drops Season Opener to Mississippi State STARKVILLE, Miss. – In a game of runs, Louisiana Tech had its game-winning field goal attempt blocked in the final seconds, falling 35-34 to Mississippi State in the 2021 season opener on Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium. MS State (1-0) made the first run, capitalizing on two LA Tech... Read more

