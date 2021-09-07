Trending lifestyle headlines in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

COVID-19 shuts down area school districts Multiple area school districts, including the Greenville ISD, are reporting surges in COVID-19 cases among students and staff members and several have chosen to shut their doors temporarily and undergo measures designed to curb the outbreaks. • The latest COVID-19 count for the Greenville Independent School District, for the week... Read more

Hunt County reports having exceeded 200 total COVID-19 deaths Hunt County has exceeded a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as medical professionals across the state prepare to take a moment of silence to pay tribute to those on the front lines of the battle. * The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded... Read more

Raffa Clinic prepared for abortion law outcome One local agency which serves to assist pregnant woman and new parents is preparing to deal with the ramifications following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that it would not block Texas’ new law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Threesa Roseberry Sadler is the executive... Read more

