Greenville, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Greenville

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

COVID-19 shuts down area school districts

Multiple area school districts, including the Greenville ISD, are reporting surges in COVID-19 cases among students and staff members and several have chosen to shut their doors temporarily and undergo measures designed to curb the outbreaks. • The latest COVID-19 count for the Greenville Independent School District, for the week... Read more

Hunt County reports having exceeded 200 total COVID-19 deaths

Hunt County has exceeded a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as medical professionals across the state prepare to take a moment of silence to pay tribute to those on the front lines of the battle. * The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded... Read more

Raffa Clinic prepared for abortion law outcome

One local agency which serves to assist pregnant woman and new parents is preparing to deal with the ramifications following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that it would not block Texas’ new law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Threesa Roseberry Sadler is the executive... Read more

Staffing issues still reported at Hunt County hospital impacted by COVID-19

The Hunt County hospital system is still dealing with challenges in providing enough COVID-19 testing to meet the demand, as well as shortages in staffing. Hunt Regional Healthcare is also working to expand options for monoclonal antibody infusions, according to the update issued Friday from Hunt Memorial Hospital District CEO Richard Carter. Read more

Greenville Today

Greenville Today

ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

