Trending lifestyle headlines in Marquette

Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township Police issued a Notice of Enforcement on Thursday that Horseshoe Lake Campground is closed and campers need to vacate. In the notice, it says that Marquette District Court found the campground to be unlicensed and prohibited all camping on the property on August 26. Read more

Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center holds first ever golf outing MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center held its first ever golf outing at Greywalls in Marquette on Thursday. The outing raised money for the center, which provides brain tumor research in collaboration with NMU and UPHS-Marquette. Seven teams participated in the 18-hole event. Lunch was provided... Read more

September is National Drug-Free Pain Management month MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is drug-free pain management month, which raises awareness about the dangers of prescription and over-the-counter medications. According to Peter Skellenger, CRNA, NSPM-C at the U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, patients can easily become dependent on pain medications. He says the center uses surgical and multi-modal... Read more

