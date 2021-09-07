Trending lifestyle headlines in Marquette
(MARQUETTE, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Marquette, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Court finds Horseshoe Lake Campground ‘unlicensed’ and prohibits camping on property
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township Police issued a Notice of Enforcement on Thursday that Horseshoe Lake Campground is closed and campers need to vacate. In the notice, it says that Marquette District Court found the campground to be unlicensed and prohibited all camping on the property on August 26. Read more
This is all because I threatened to tell Joey Boogren's wife about our gay love affair but fear not my big bald booger your secret is safe with me and "Joey I'm not angry anymore"
Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center holds first ever golf outing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center held its first ever golf outing at Greywalls in Marquette on Thursday. The outing raised money for the center, which provides brain tumor research in collaboration with NMU and UPHS-Marquette. Seven teams participated in the 18-hole event. Lunch was provided... Read more
September is National Drug-Free Pain Management month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is drug-free pain management month, which raises awareness about the dangers of prescription and over-the-counter medications. According to Peter Skellenger, CRNA, NSPM-C at the U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, patients can easily become dependent on pain medications. He says the center uses surgical and multi-modal... Read more
really so your gonna declare pain free month because people in pain from cancer dismembered body parts to make your point. yes their are folks that actually need pain medication while others abuse it it's about time to realize the difference between the two.....
UPHS CEO: Surge of unvaccinated coronavirus patients was ‘largely preventable’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Upper Michigan hospitals are now seeing more patients during this wave of the pandemic, the leader of the largest health care system in the area says the hospitalizations could have been avoided. “This was largely preventable, based on the fact that we’re seeing the overwhelming... Read more