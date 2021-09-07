Trending lifestyle headlines in Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Atlantic City Walking Tour

Bally’s Corp. OK’d By NJ To Operate Atlantic City Casino With Conditions Bally’s Corp. can now aggressively move ahead with plans to renovate its Atlantic City casino. Entering New Jersey’s lucrative online gaming market is in the plans, too. The NJ Casino Control Commission unanimously approved Bally’s Corp.’s petition for a full gaming license. The news comes following the Aug. 17 hearing. Read more

Atlantic City supermarket plan inches closer to reality, up for vote Sept. 21 ATLANTIC CITY — A proposal for a new supermarket in the central business district moved forward and received a warm welcome at a Thursday meeting of the land use regulation and enforcement division of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Plans for the multimillion-dollar project have been in the works for... Read more

