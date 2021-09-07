Trending lifestyle headlines in Atlantic City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Bally’s Corp. can now aggressively move ahead with plans to renovate its Atlantic City casino. Entering New Jersey’s lucrative online gaming market is in the plans, too. The NJ Casino Control Commission unanimously approved Bally’s Corp.’s petition for a full gaming license. The news comes following the Aug. 17 hearing. Read more

ATLANTIC CITY — A proposal for a new supermarket in the central business district moved forward and received a warm welcome at a Thursday meeting of the land use regulation and enforcement division of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Plans for the multimillion-dollar project have been in the works for... Read more

Ok, so it took New Jersey a long time to figure out exactly how to legalize both medicinal and recreational cannabis. For some reason this state has had a hard time with sorting out details. But now that we have become the 14th state to legalize marijuana, the industry is... Read more

