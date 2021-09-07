Garden City sports lineup: What’s trending

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Garden City sports. For more stories from the Garden City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Morosco finalizes GCCC basketball staff First-year Garden City Community College men's basketball coach, Bill Morosco has finalized his staff for the 2021-22 season. Morosco, who replaced Cole Dewey back in May after he left to take a job with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, hit the ground running, hiring former Iowa Western assistant Bobby Naubert to lead his staff. Naubert was the Reivers only full-time assistant last season, taking command of recruiting, player development, scouting, game planning, and academics. In just one season in Council Bluffs, he helped guide the Reivers to a fourth-place finish in conference while coaching two All-Region players. Iowa Western finished with a 3.38 grade point average, good for sixth nationally with six NJCAA All-Academic performers. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Gurrola, Sosa lead GCHS harriers at Great Bend Three Garden City High School boys placed among the top 10 runners on Thursday at Lake Barton to help propel the Buffs to a second-place finish behind Buhler in the opening meet of the fall season at the Great Bend Invitational. Juniors Evan Gurrola and Devin Chappel ran fifth and... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Manhattan football opens season with win at Garden City GARDEN CITY — The Manhattan High football team had to wait a little longer than expected to start the 2021 season Friday evening. The result was worth the wait. A 90-minute rain and lightning delay crashed the party to postpone the original 7 p.m. kickoff, forcing both teams and the crowd to find shelter as high winds and heavy rain pelted the field. Once all parties returned to Buffalo Stadium, it was the hard-nosed Indians who used gritty play upfront to earn a 21-7 victory on the road. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE