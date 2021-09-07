CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Tehachapi

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 6 days ago

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tehachapi area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Tehachapi sports. For more stories from the Tehachapi area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Tehachapi / tehachapinews.com

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Mountain Volleyball dispatches Wasco in straight sets

The Lady Warriors varsity squad recorded a win last week in volleyball action with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over Wasco. Aubree Dees had a dominant performance for Tehachapi (2-2) with a season-high 18 kills, 10 assists, eight aces and three blocks. Other leaders included Carly Hayes with four blocks... Read more

Tehachapi / tehachapinews.com

Two ride lengths, Bike Rodeo offered as part of T-Town Ride

Cyclists will have an opportunity to ride together and enjoy a choice of routes through the Tehachapi area on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the T-Town Ride sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien said it won’t be the GranFondo, but she hopes cyclists will... Read more

Tehachapi / tehachapinews.com

Warriors dominate in all phases over Burroughs-Ridgecrest

It appears that the Warriors have more to offer than just a stout defense. Last Friday night, the offense and special teams joined the party with impressive performances. Mountain Football scored points with all three units in a dominating 48-6 victory over Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Coy Burnett Stadium. “Anytime you score... Read more

Tehachapi / tehachapinews.com

Tomahawks back on the field

Football fans stood on their feet, raised their voices to the sky and cheered on the first kick-off of Tomahawk football following 18 months of an unprecedented pandemic. With Old Glory lifted high, waving stars and stripes above the end zone, junior varsity cheerleader Savannah Walker filled the stadium with a stunning performance of the national anthem. Read more

