Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Tehachapi

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Mountain Volleyball dispatches Wasco in straight sets The Lady Warriors varsity squad recorded a win last week in volleyball action with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over Wasco. Aubree Dees had a dominant performance for Tehachapi (2-2) with a season-high 18 kills, 10 assists, eight aces and three blocks. Other leaders included Carly Hayes with four blocks... Read more

Two ride lengths, Bike Rodeo offered as part of T-Town Ride Cyclists will have an opportunity to ride together and enjoy a choice of routes through the Tehachapi area on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the T-Town Ride sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien said it won’t be the GranFondo, but she hopes cyclists will... Read more

Warriors dominate in all phases over Burroughs-Ridgecrest It appears that the Warriors have more to offer than just a stout defense. Last Friday night, the offense and special teams joined the party with impressive performances. Mountain Football scored points with all three units in a dominating 48-6 victory over Burroughs-Ridgecrest at Coy Burnett Stadium. “Anytime you score... Read more

