The lineup: Sports news in Ardmore

Ada and Ardmore prepare for opening night showdown ADA, Okla (KXII) - Ada and Ardmore will open their season with the annual Battle of the Cats rivalry game on Friday. It is opening night at Norris Field in Ada and the Tigers have high expectations this year. Josh Newby has several players coming back. Ada is always talented with a new head coach. Brad O’Steen taking over the program. Read more

Cal Swanson to Jalen Reed touchdown highlights Ardmore football's shutout win over Ada A third down and 20 in your own territory is never an easy situation, but don’t tell that to the Ardmore High School football team. The Tigers overcame the difficult position Friday night as quarterback Cal Swanson found Jalen Reed on a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a 27-0 win over Ada. Read more

Ardmore shuts out Ada 27-0 in Week 1 The speedy Ardmore Tigers used several big plays and sped past Ada 27-0 Friday night at Norris Field. It was the season-opener for both teams. Ardmore, ranked No. in Class 5A, piled up over 400 total yards in the contest. The Tigers scored on each of their first five possessions of the game. Read more

