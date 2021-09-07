Lifestyle wrap: Searcy
(SEARCY, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Inside a small Arkansas town's COVID-19 unit
We've shared the numbers, we've shared the stories of healthcare workers, but we rarely get to actually see what hospitals are dealing with behind closed doors. Read more
wow the virus has been here for over 2 years how or why hasn't a hospital been set up just for the virus ? pay your nurses well maybe you wouldn't need travelling nurses makes perfect sense to me
12 likes 1 dislike 5 replies
Filling up with more people that, thankfully, won't have to burden the voting system in the future. To many people trying to explain why others should make wiser decisions, and weigh multiple legitimate facts to facilitate that outcome. However, it's month 9, in the second year of a global issue. I think it's time to call it, and just cheer them on. Seems a better use of one's time, than arguing with someone hell bent on doing the opposite of someone who actually has a degree, and decades of time in the field of science. Social media, fox, Rogan Podcasters, and juicy stories are their experts. The closest any of them came to science was burning ants with a magnifying glass.
5 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies
Unity Health in Searcy using robots to clean rooms
SEARCY, Ark. – In the time of COVID-19, sanitation is critical. A hospital in Searcy is using state-of-the-art technology to keep their rooms and common areas clean. From room to room, employees at Unity Health in Searcy take a robot across the hospital to sanitize after patients pack up and go home. Read more
"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19
An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were. Read more
"No one — including incarcerated individuals — should be subject to medical experimentation," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said in a statement. So why is the federal government forcing all federal workers to be part of a clinical trial or lose their jobs? let's worry about the rights of average joes out there working and being a DECENT part of the community before we worry about prisoners.leftists get it backwards every time.
561 likes 72 dislikes 331 replies
you people have all been experimental victims for at last 2 years now. You've been given unapproved injections and have been dyeing in the mean time.
495 likes 45 dislikes 201 replies
Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die
"I went and watched the surveillance and he literally was standing up and fell over and just started having seizures." Read more
Very sad😢 Even the animals are being plagued with Pestilence. My heart goes out to the owner who had to see them pass, such a huge loss.
10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies