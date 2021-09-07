Lifestyle wrap: Searcy

(SEARCY, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.







Inside a small Arkansas town's COVID-19 unit We've shared the numbers, we've shared the stories of healthcare workers, but we rarely get to actually see what hospitals are dealing with behind closed doors. Read more

Unity Health in Searcy using robots to clean rooms SEARCY, Ark. – In the time of COVID-19, sanitation is critical. A hospital in Searcy is using state-of-the-art technology to keep their rooms and common areas clean. From room to room, employees at Unity Health in Searcy take a robot across the hospital to sanitize after patients pack up and go home. Read more

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were. Read more

